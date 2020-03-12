Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 560 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TCMD stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $866.74 million, a PE ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $71.71.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCMD. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,574,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

