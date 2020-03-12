Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 185.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

