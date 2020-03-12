Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is L & S Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2,678.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.6% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $195.22 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $169.27 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

