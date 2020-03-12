IP Group (LON:IPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 95

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON IPO opened at GBX 54.88 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.40 ($1.37).

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

