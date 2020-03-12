IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Cut to GBX 95

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 108 ($1.42) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 137.14% from the company’s current price.

IQE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays cut IQE to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 74.60 ($0.98).

Shares of LON IQE opened at GBX 40.06 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. IQE has a one year low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.02 million and a P/E ratio of -22.26.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

