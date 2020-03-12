iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,182,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 1.61% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $860,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $158.41 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.60 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

