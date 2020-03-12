iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 239,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $646,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.72 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $105.26 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.