iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,098 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,442.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.