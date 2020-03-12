iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 14.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 1.02% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $102,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $156.91 and a 52 week high of $198.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.06.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

