J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,787 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.