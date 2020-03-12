J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $587,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

VZ stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.