J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

