J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 654,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,764,000 after acquiring an additional 107,354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 185,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,390,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,298,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $198.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

