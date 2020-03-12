J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 38,272 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,272 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 0.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $477,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.64.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $430.97 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $524.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

