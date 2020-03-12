Jacques J. Busquet Acquires 20,000 Shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Stock

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Director Jacques J. Busquet purchased 20,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OCN opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. The company has a market cap of $149.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 203,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.