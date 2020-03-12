James P. Hallett Buys 59,255 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Stock

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KAR stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 344,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 123,494 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4,853.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 577,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

