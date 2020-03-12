Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 207,688 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 207,688 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 6.4% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 1.20% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,217,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

