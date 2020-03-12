Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,132,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,162 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $96,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,787 shares of company stock worth $8,646,556 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

