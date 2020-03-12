Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 58,601 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $68,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 2,923,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,128,000 after purchasing an additional 273,934 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 654,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,764,000 after purchasing an additional 107,354 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $198.91 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $525.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

