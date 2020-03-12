Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $190,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,147,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after buying an additional 575,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

