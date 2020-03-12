Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $156,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 299.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,897,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 3,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cfra lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,215.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $879.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,435.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,324.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

