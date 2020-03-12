Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $122.31 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.11% of Diageo worth $122,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.41 and a 52-week high of $176.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

