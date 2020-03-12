Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $36.06 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,895 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $36,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after buying an additional 78,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.4% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

SLB opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

