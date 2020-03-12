Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $631.27 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,642 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 3.3% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 1.64% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $631,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.