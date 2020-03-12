Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $89.53 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.10% of Booking worth $89,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,971.67.

BKNG stock opened at $1,442.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,846.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,949.77. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,420.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.88 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

