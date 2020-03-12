Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,375,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $206,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $4,835,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

