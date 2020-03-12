Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Dollar Tree worth $46,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

