Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 4,646 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $876.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,433.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,323.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

