Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,668,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,021 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 4.9% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $924,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

RY opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $63.79 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

