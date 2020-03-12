Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 47,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Chevron stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.05. The company has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

