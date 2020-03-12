Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $227,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.37 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

