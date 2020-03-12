Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 161,009 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,009 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.49% of Davita worth $46,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Davita by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Davita by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Davita by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

