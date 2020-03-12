Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 77,442 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $31,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,298,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $96,420,000 after purchasing an additional 236,848 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 716,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $144,737,000 after purchasing an additional 90,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 30,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

