Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. State Street Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,315,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,423,000 after purchasing an additional 501,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,134,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,472,000 after buying an additional 57,021 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $145.69 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

