Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €110.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €117.23 ($136.32).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €104.15 ($121.10) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €112.51 and a 200 day moving average of €105.91.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.