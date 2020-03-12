Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €9.93 ($11.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €12.24 ($14.23) and a 12 month high of €25.58 ($29.74). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.69. The firm has a market cap of $696.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.80.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

