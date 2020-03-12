Jeffrey W. Clarke Sells 57,073 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $2,229,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,295,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.62.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

