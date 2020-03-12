JetBlue Airways Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 16,294 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,858% compared to the typical volume of 832 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

