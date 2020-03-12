John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of John Menzies from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of LON:MNZS opened at GBX 231.50 ($3.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 412.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17. John Menzies has a 12 month low of GBX 263.45 ($3.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 555 ($7.30).

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

