John William Gibson Purchases 12,700 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OKE opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after buying an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ONEOK by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 567,426 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ONEOK to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.79.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

