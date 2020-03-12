JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.81 ($10.24).

Schaeffler stock opened at €6.70 ($7.79) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.58.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

