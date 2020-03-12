JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €120.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €117.23 ($136.32).

FRA:LEG opened at €104.15 ($121.10) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.91.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

