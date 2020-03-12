JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €3.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.30) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.12) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €4.95 ($5.76).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger stock opened at €4.91 ($5.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.78 million and a PE ratio of -68.13. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €4.29 ($4.99) and a 52 week high of €9.58 ($11.14).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.