JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,810 ($115.89) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,897.86 ($103.89).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,699 ($88.12) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion and a PE ratio of 65.29. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,448.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,362.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

In other news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

