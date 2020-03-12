Kempen Wouter T. Van Buys 64,500 Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Stock

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00.

NYSE:DCP opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DCP Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.19.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 45.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCP. Raymond James decreased their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $4,496,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

