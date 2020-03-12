Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey Sells 39,517 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $358,814.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,834.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SunPower alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 2,048 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $16,896.00.

Shares of SPWR opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 155.50 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 163,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.