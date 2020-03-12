Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €122.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €117.23 ($136.32).

FRA:LEG opened at €104.15 ($121.10) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.91.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

