Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €74.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.13 ($92.01).

WAF stock opened at €64.94 ($75.51) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.52. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

