Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nord/LB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €201.49 ($234.29).

LIN opened at €154.15 ($179.24) on Monday. Linde has a 12-month low of €149.85 ($174.24) and a 12-month high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €182.63.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

