King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 17,115 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,115 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after buying an additional 209,739 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 187,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 296.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 474,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 3,167.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 576,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NYSE THO opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $89.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.